Distinguished Young Woman of Georgia visits latest Board of Commissioners meeting

At the most recent meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 7, the Board welcomed current Gordon County and Georgia Distinguished Young Woman Savannah Stanley.
Stanley, a senior at Sonoraville High School, gave a briefing to the commissioners on her win this summer at the state competition, making this the second year in a row that the reigning Gordon County Distinguished Young Woman won the state title. Stanley will compete next summer in the national Distinguished Young Woman competition in Alabama.
After Stanley’s update, the Board approved:
-A Declaration of Surplus Property for the Gordon County Fire Department of expired equipment, which will be donated to Boy Scouts Fire Explorer Program or a neighboring fire department.
-A Consulting Service Agreement with Taylor English Decision, LLC for Economic Development.
-A Budget Amendment for Paving Equipment, Deputy Coroner Expenses, Economic Development Consulting and Outside Legal Fees.
-A Notice of Intent to Abandon a Portion of Pearl Johnson Road. This is an unpaved section at the end of the road that is 2893 feet long.
-Approval of Request from the Historic Preservation Commission to allow the City of Adairsville Police to conduct spike-strip deployment training at Resaca Battlefield.
Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter also gave his report to the commissioners, which included:
-SPLOST and LOST revenue collections for June were $703,205.25 and $487,675 respectively, which is a $5000 and $3500 decrease over the same period last year.
-The Gordon County Animal Shelter is expected to be completed and released in early October, a month ahead of schedule.
-The City of Calhoun has served Gordon County with notice of three annexations: 4.89 acres at 113 Henderson Bend Road to Industrial G; 4.41 acres from county to C-2 located at 1611 Dews Pond Road and 7.26acres at 1165 Red Bud Road from county to C-2 for a medical office building by Hamilton Medical Center.
-Atlantic Coast Consultants has been hired by the County to begin engineering on the chert mine to determine whether the county may expand permitted capacity to mine chert on Highway 136. Initial studies show more than one million yards of chert may remain at the mine.
The next meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 21 at the Gordon County Administrative Building in downtown Calhoun.