On March 7, Vickie Spence attended the Calhoun Rotary Club meeting to speak on her time as an elementary school teacher and then the leader of United Way in Gordon County. For nine years Spence was in education before transitioning to United Way in 2006.
Spence was introduced by Program Chair Scope Denmon who is the current director of the Gordon County Boys & Girls Club. She said the Boys & Girls Club not only has the greatest membership and attendance, but it is rated the most effective agency based upon an assessment done by the United Way.
The United Way serves 17 agencies and is able to thrive not only by corporate sponsorship, but by individual donations and fundraisers, Spence said. One upcoming fundraising event Dancing With the Stars Gets Schooled, as teams made up of students from all three local high schools will compete in dance for a chance at receiving college scholarships. The event is sponsored by a diverse group of up to 50 dancing pairs of young leaders of these schools.
