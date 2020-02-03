On Wednesday, Feb. 12, six members of the Development Authority of Gordon County will attend a Sidebar Conference and Development Authority Board Member Training Session at the Colonnade Center in Ringgold.
Attendance at the session will satisfy each member’s annual training requirement.
Authority members attending are Kenny Fuquea, Santek Waste Services; Jim Mathews, Starr Mathews Agency; Jim Rosencrance, Retired Manufacturing Executive; Jesse Vaughn, Attorney at Law; and Larry Vickery, City of Calhoun. William R. Thompson, Attorney at Law, will attend as the Development Authority’s attorney of record.
The event is sponsored by Georgia Economic Development Association (GEDA), Georgia Power and Seyfarth Shaw. Sessions are presented by Kevin Shea, GEDA; Dan McRae, Seyfarth Shaw; Missy Kendrick, Rome-Floyd County Development Authority; Holly Hunt, Georgia Department of Community Affairs; Elyse Davis, Georgia Power; and Kevin Brown, Seyfarth Shaw. Topics include economic development, financing, authority regulations, small business credit initiatives, management and project protocol, and ethics liabilities.
The mission of the Development Authority is to promote and encourage economic growth and development in Gordon County through the recruitment and retention of quality industries and businesses that provide diversified employment opportunities. It was founded in 1975 to develop and promote trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities in Gordon County, and to promote the general welfare of the state of Georgia. Its projects have included developing industrial sites, helping existing industries to expand, and attracting new companies to locate in Gordon County. Kathy Johnson serves as President & Chief Executive Officer while Larry Roye, First Bank of Calhoun, serves as Chairman of the Board.