Calhoun Little Theatre will presents “Love Letters” at the Harris Arts Center for a one night only dessert theater. Grab your valentine and join us Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
Written by A. R. Gurney, “Love Letters” was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1990. Jeri Dunn and Joseph Evans are excited to share the stage for this heartwarming production.
Characters Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner were childhood friends who began exchanging notes through birthday cards and summer camp postcards at a young age.
Nearly 50 years later, the notes, letter and cards passed between the two are many. Andrew and Melissa read their exchanges and share with the audience the hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats that they long ago shared with each other.
“Love Letters” is made possible by the support of Leggett Law.
Tickets are $20 and include the performance and dessert. A cash bar will be available. Tickets may be purchased online at www.harrisartscenter.com or by calling 706-629-2599.