Denny Desimone has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest SonShine Award recipient. This award was established by AdventHealth Gordon in 2017 to honor the hard work and dedication of its employees. Quarterly awards provide opportunities for employees, patients and visitors to recognize and reward employees and teams for exceptional accomplishments and demonstrated behaviors that are aligned to the mission, vision and values of AdventHealth Gordon.
The name SonShine was developed by AdventHealth Gordon employees. The recipients of the SonShine award “shine” for the “Son” of God through their warm and comforting care they provide to patients and their fellow employees.
Desimone, who works at AdventHealth Gordon as a patient care advocate, received a nomination from a coworker who said the following: “Denny is such a caring person and really does all she can to make sure our patients have what they need to be safe at home. She helps patients daily as she encounters their concerns and difficulties through her discharge calls. She takes the time to make sure that they have the resources they need such as transportation, supplies, medication and follow-up appointments.
“About a month ago, she willingly took a transferred call from a patient who was not on her assigned list of discharged patients. After talking to this patient, she found that he needed help keeping track of appointments due to a past traumatic brain injury. She has since continued to help this patient about three times a week, if not more, by kindly answering his questions as he calls for assistance with appointment reminders, setting up transportation, changing appointments, clarifying information provided by his physicians, and most importantly, being a patient listener for someone who often feels anxious and misunderstood.”