Gordon County Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed Friday afternoon that a man died from injuries sustained in a car crash that happened Tuesday in Calhoun.
Nixon Sellers Sr., 68, was a passenger in one of the two vehicles in a wreck on South Wall Street at Peters Street. Derryberry said Sellers was originally taken to Floyd Medical Center via EMS, then flown to Chattanooga, where he died Wednesday.
According to Calhoun Police Department records, the wreck occurred Tuesday at about 4 p.m. Jail records show that Jill Elizabeth Jackson, 47, of 157 Creekview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested for failure to yield and driving with a suspended license.
The CPD report says Jackson was driving south on South Wall Street in a 2007 Lincoln Town Car when she attempted to turn left onto Peters Street, striking a 2008 Chrysler 300 driven by Anthony Harris Jr., of 103 Davis Drive, Adairsville, that was moving north on South Wall Street.
Sellers was a passenger in the Chrysler.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said Friday afternoon that a decision about any additional charges related to the wreck has not been made yet but that more charged are possible.