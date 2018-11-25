Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking more information on a man believed to have been involved in a road rage incident Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office:
Around 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Dews Pond Road after it was reported a man had been threatened with a gun. An unidentified man driving a white Dodge pickup truck went up to a second driver on the roadside and fired a shot before leaving the scene. The encounter is believed to have been spurred on by one of the drivers failing to yield the right of way.
Deputies continue to look for the driver of the Dodge truck. He is reported to be a white man in his mid-60s, and balding. Anyone with information is asked to notify the sheriff’s office.