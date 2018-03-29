Deputies locate missing juvenile, arrest fugitive from Murray County

According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 28, Gordon County deputy sheriffs received information from Murray County authorities that a juvenile who had been reported missing from Murray County was located at a home in the Resaca community.
Deputies immediately responded to the private residence in question and located the juvenile in an automobile. She was subsequently turned over to Murray County authorities.
Deputies arrested Dayton Seth Koop, age 34, of Dalton, at the residence and charged him with Possession of Methamphetamine and other offenses. Koop is also wanted by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office on additional charges in connection with the missing juvenile.