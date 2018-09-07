Deputies interrupt burglary-in-progress at convenience store, 3 arrested

According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston, at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, deputy sheriffs were dispatched to the Marathon convenience store in response to a report of a burglary in progress.A witness had observed suspicious activity- a man dressed in dark clothing entering the closed store. The witness immediately called 911.
Deputies arrived within minutes and quickly located three suspects nearby: Pedro David Trejo, age 34, of 122 Barrett Lane, Calhoun; Ryan Paul Detherage, age 40, of 200 South Line Street, Calhoun; and Adam Eugene Cross, age 34, of 3000 East Walnut Street, Evansville, Ind. The three were arrested without resistance.
A warranted search of their getaway vehicle, a van, revealed the burglary tools they’d used to smash in the store’s front door, dark clothing, backpacks, unopened cartons of cigarettes (taken during the burglary) and two pistols.
Incidentally, a woman who’d just been released from jail on Friday (August 31) was detained, questioned, and released by detectives.
Each defendant has been charged with First Degree (commercial) Burglary, Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime, and firearms related offenses.
Cross was found to already be wanted on unrelated theft charges (locally).