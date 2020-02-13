Denise Wright was chosen as the January 2nd Mile Award winner for the Gordon County School System. Wright is a paraprofessional at W. L. Swain Elementary.
Receiving several nominations, Wright was chosen for her willingness to always do what is needed, even before she is asked.
"Denise is insightful and energetic and always looks for ways she can support others. She possesses a strong work ethic and is dependable, stepping in where she is needed,” was how she was described by her assistant principal, Shelly Allen.
Wright was surprised with the announcement this week by Superintendent Kimberly Fraker, her principal, Elizabeth Anderson, and Director of Special Education Alecia Segursky as she filled in with a first grade class on Friday morning.
The board of education also honored her at their monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 10, where she was presented with a gift certificate sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse.