The long-awaited opening of Calhoun’s newest taco franchise finally arrived on Friday, and cars were lined up on Ga. 53 in order to get in line at Del Taco’s drive-thru. The inside of the new building was equally as packed, with a line of customers waiting to place their order at the counter.
Since Taco Bell’s fire in July, Calhoun has been lacking a quick and convenient option for tacos and burritos. Yet, since August, a new plan has been in the works. Construction on the new Del Taco building, 250 E. Ga. 53, began in August according to Co-Owner Billy Jensen, and is located across the road from the Taco Bell.
“Even though we had some weather delays, we were able to hit our target,” Jensen said. “Today was the day we were planning to open, so we’re thankful we were able to make it happen.”
On their first day of business on Friday, the restaurant was packed with families, individuals and business professionals on their lunch breaks.
“We’ve had a lot of comments from older people about the Del Taco that used to be here, and they’re just excited we’re here,” Co-Owner Tom Getz said. “And the little kids have seen the building go up, so they’ve been bugging their parents to come when the doors open.”
Getz thinks the timing of this opening is good for business, especially with their biggest competitor currently being under construction.
“Taco Bell fans can give us a chance and compare us,” said Getz. “Our products are a bit fresher and a little bit better quality I believe. I think they’ll like what they get.”
Jensen and Getz both agreed that they feel well prepared for their opening and they have confidence that their staff team will do a good job. They’ve hired mostly staff from the Calhoun area, though their general manager is from Dalton, and the Del Taco corporate office sent in 9 managers – 6 from California and 3 from Atlanta – to help with the first few weeks of business.
“We’re excited to be here,” Getz said. “We love Calhoun. It’s a great town.”
The franchise’s three owners, Billy Jensen, Tom Getz, and James Shepherd, who previously owned the Little Caesars Pizza on Belmont Drive, are excited to be working with Del Taco and have a development agreement to open more locations in the Northwest Georgia region. The Calhoun location is their first franchise, and they have been looking at opening restaurants in Rome, Cartersville, Dalton and Chattanooga.