Deer firearms season opens Saturday

The firearms season for deer hunting in Georgia opens Saturday and will continue through Jan. 13, as hunters take to the fields and woods across the state in pursuit of a successful hunt.
“Hunting is a grand tradition in Georgia, with all types of people participating,” said Charlie Killmaster, a state deer biologist for the Wildlife Resources Division, in a news release. “It is an exciting activity enjoyed by many, and Georgia has one of the longest deer seasons, with a deer harvest that is sustainably among the highest, and with quality bucks.”
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, last year’s firearms deer season saw nearly 310,000 deer harvested in the state by more than 321,000 hunters.
“The use of regulated deer hunting ensures that Georgia’s deer population continues to be healthy and strong,” the DNR news release stated.
Before heading out to hunt, the state DNR has multiple resources online for hunters to utilize. The “Either-Sex Day Map” at georgiawildlife.com/hunting/deer-opportunities has an interactive map where hunters can check out the opportunities in the counties they hunt.
In Gordon County, the use of modern firearms can used to hunt antlered bucks from Saturday to Nov. 2. Then starting Nov. 3 and running until Jan. 13, hunting with modern firearms opens up for both male and female deer. The buck muzzleloader season also starts Saturday and runs until Jan. 13. Bows and crossbows can continue to be used in the hunting of deer of either sex until Jan. 13.
“If you hunt on National Forest land, either-sex days may be different than on private land,” the news release stated.
With all deer hunters being required to report their harvest through the Georgia Game Check system, the Outdoors GA app can be used for reporting – the app does not require cell service. The app can be found at gooutdoorsgeorgia.com. Reporting can also be done over the phone by calling 1-800-366-2661.
“Hunters are allowed a harvest of up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers),” the news release stated.
The website is also a resource for hunters to purchase licenses, which they must have to hunt.
“To pursue deer in Georgia, hunters must have a valid hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record,” the news release stated.
Licenses can also be purchased by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at a license agent. To find a license agent online go to license.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com/licensing/locateagent.aspx.
Visit georgiawildlife.com/hunting/regulations to review the 2018-2019 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide. The website also has information on the more than a million acres of public hunting land across the state, including over 100 state-operated wildlife management areas. The dates and locations for special hunts, such as those specifically for children or women, as well at WMA maps are also available on the website.