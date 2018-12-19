Fairmount Elementary School had their monthly Character Counts Breakfast on Dec. 12.
A genuine thank you to all of the parents who were able to come. Despite the cancellation of school Dec. 11 due to the inclement weather, we had a wonderful turnout. Those students who received recognition for the character trait of "Cooperation" for the month of November were given a breakfast and a value card from Chick-Fil-A, a character award certificate, and a Positive Office Referral. The honorees are listed below:
Fifth-graders:
Brooke Shadix, Josiah Mathis, Jahkeeli Kennedy, Leland Fowler and Trey Hughes.
Fourth-graders:
Sawyer McReynolds, Nathan Turner, Elijah Turner, Nathan Richmond, Addison Scott and Clay Newton.
Third-graders:
Stormy Callahan, Nick Hernandez, Trapper Finley and Brittany Gleffe.
Second-graders:
Tristan Mauldin, Aidan McVaigh, Joey Brazie and Jahkamie Kennedy.
(Missing from the breakfast was Will Benson).
First-graders:
Elijah Phillips, Jackson Knapp, Jessica Adams and Casen Holder.
Kindergarten:
Kyah Heath, Layla Richmond and Beau Ross.
Pre-K:
Carissa Nelson and Ethan Jenkins.