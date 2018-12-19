December Character Counts Breakfast

Fairmount Elementary students are recognized at the December Character Counts Breakfast. / Gordon County Schools

Fairmount Elementary School had their monthly Character Counts Breakfast on Dec. 12.

A genuine thank you to all of the parents who were able to come. Despite the cancellation of school Dec. 11 due to the inclement weather, we had a wonderful turnout. Those students who received recognition for the character trait of "Cooperation" for the month of November were given a breakfast and a value card from Chick-Fil-A, a character award certificate, and a Positive Office Referral. The honorees are listed below:

Fifth-graders:

Brooke Shadix, Josiah Mathis, Jahkeeli Kennedy, Leland Fowler and Trey Hughes.

Fourth-graders:

Sawyer McReynolds, Nathan Turner, Elijah Turner, Nathan Richmond, Addison Scott and Clay Newton.

Third-graders:

Stormy Callahan, Nick Hernandez, Trapper Finley and Brittany Gleffe.

Second-graders:

Tristan Mauldin, Aidan McVaigh, Joey Brazie and Jahkamie Kennedy.

(Missing from the breakfast was Will Benson).

First-graders:

Elijah Phillips, Jackson Knapp, Jessica Adams and Casen Holder.

Kindergarten:

Kyah Heath, Layla Richmond and Beau Ross.

Pre-K:

Carissa Nelson and Ethan Jenkins.