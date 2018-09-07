Deadline to run for this year’s Junior Mayor Election is Friday, Sept. 21

Do you want to be a leader? Do you want to make a difference? The Family Resource Center of Gordon County (Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County, Inc.) is sponsoring the 6th annual Election for Junior Mayor of Calhoun-Gordon County. The election is open to all 8th -11th graders in Gordon County. Applications are available at Owen Security, the Gordon County Library, Family Resource Center and the schools. The application is to be turned in to April Chastain at Owen Security Solutions in person or by email to achastain@owensecurity.com by Sept. 21, 2018.
The candidate will gather votes by campaigning for $1 donations per vote. The election is open now and will run through Nov. 6, 2018. The winner will be the candidate that collects the most votes (dollars) for the organization.
The 2019 Junior Mayor will be recognized at an Inauguration Ceremony. In addition to winning the election, the Junior Mayor will be presented with $250 and have an opportunity to learn and participate in local political offices and their responsibilities from Mayor Jimmy Palmer and Gordon County Commission Chair Becky Hood. Also, the Junior Mayor will represent the Family Resource Center at various community agency events throughout the year. All funds raised with this election will go directly to sustain programs at the Family Resource Center of Gordon County.
The purpose of the Family Resource Center is to create awareness within the community by dispersing information and materials about child development, child abuse and neglect, parent educations and other relevant topics, and to be the driving force behind the prevention effort in our county. The Family Resource Center also provides programs that teach parents and caregivers more effective skills and supports families with programs that include everyone from infant to adult, and both married and single parents.