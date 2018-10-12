The deadline to apply for the 2019 Leadership Calhoun-Gordon County, a local leadership training program focused on building the next generation of community leaders, is Monday.
A PDF of the application for the program sponsored by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is attached to this story, and it must be returned to the Chamber's office at 300 S. Wall St. by the deadline.
There will be 28 individuals chosen for the program, which is open to those living and/or working in Gordon County. The cost of the program is $425, which participants arrange to cover on their own or with the support of their employers.
"Opportunities are provided for participants to become more aware of community issues, needs, services and resources, and to be stimulated and motivated to use their talents and abilities to make our community an even better place to live, work and play," according to the program application.
Leadership Calhoun-Gordon County will start in January with a weekend retreat for participants and their spouses. Eight sessions will follow the retreat. There is a requirement of mandatory attendance at the retreat, sessions and graduation.
A committee will be tasked with choosing the individuals who will participate in the program.
"The Committee seeks representation from a cross section of the community including business, labor, education, the arts, religion, government, community-based organizations, ethnic and minority groups," according to the application. "Nominees must have the full support of the organization or corporation they represent."
The committee is looking for individuals to display the values of: "Commitment and motivation to serve Calhoun/Gordon County; personal history of community service and leadership. Policy shaping responsibility or position of leadership in employment and/or volunteer organizations resulting in the potential to have significant influence on important issues facing the community. Ability to make time commitment required by the program. Interest in seeking public office, boards, commissions, or key volunteer leadership roles. Likelihood of remaining in the community within the immediate future."