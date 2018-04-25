De Guire to lead CHS Debate and Speech Program

For more than fifty years, thousands of people across the country have known the City of Calhoun for its successful scholastic debate program. This is largely due to Calhoun’s National Forensic League Hall of Fame Coach, Sandra Worthington Silvers, who dedicated her life to her students. Although Silvers has been gone for more than a decade, we are reminded of her influences on a daily basis, and we do our best to continue her legacy.
Calhoun continues to inspire debaters to compete on a state and national level. This inspiration has come from Judge Lane Bearden who has continued the tradition of excellence in the debate program for the last 16 years. Coach Bearden has been an outstanding volunteer and servant leader for the Calhoun Speech and Debate Program. Calhoun City Schools is forever grateful for his relentless pursuit of excellence in this area. Coach Bearden plans to retire at the close of the school year. Kelli De Guire will step into the role of Speech and Debate Coach for Calhoun High School’s program.
Kelli De Guire has already established herself as a favored teacher at Calhoun High School. De Guire left a career in technical writing to move to Calhoun and become a teacher in 2003. She has been in the classroom since that time teaching Spanish and literature at the middle and high school levels. She presently teaches literature and dual enrollment English classes for Calhoun High School. All three of her children graduated from Calhoun High School and she credits CHS for their continued success following high school.
De Guire is an avid reader, a history buff, and loves teaching creative writing. De Guire is also a relentless advocate for public education. A member of the PAGE board of directors for the past 9 years, she served as board secretary prior to becoming president-elect last year. She is presently the president of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators.
“If I could mobilize the teachers in Georgia to do one thing, I would want them all to become advocates for our profession, especially in the state. When we all work together, we have enormous power to affect tremendous change for Georgia’s children. PAGE has not only helped me to be more knowledgeable about how legislation and policies that affect my profession and me, but it has provided me with the confidence to share my ideas whether with a state representative, a group of teachers, or even Governor Deal. PAGE has truly made me a teacher leader. I also want this for our students. Speech and Debate can help them become confident in sharing their ideas and beliefs. I was a former Debater. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to build the Speech and Debate Program at Calhoun High School,” said De Guire. “We have an incredible support system with many former CHS Debate Alumni still here serving as leaders in the Calhoun community. I feel fortunate to have these incredible resources who are willing to help and want the tradition of excellence to continue.”