The Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre are excited to announce the production of "Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?" Audiences have four opportunities to see this production with dates set for Oct. 24-26 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.
Dan DeGuire, Michelle Doane-Beeler, Linda Dotson, Jeri Dunn, Marie Kindred, Ron King, Jim Kirk and LeAnna Wade are busy rehearsing with director Jeff Adair. "Daddy’s Dyin’" is a comedy set just outside of Lowake, Texas, where family has gathered to await the impending death of their patriarch after a recent stroke.
It is not the story of the impending demise of the father or of the drafting of his will, but of a rebirth of the spirit of the family unit. "Daddy’s Dyin’ Who’s Got the Will?" is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company.
An opening night reception and a season show announcement is planned for Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.. Refreshments will be served before the production begins at 7 p.m.
This production is suitable for mature audiences. It contains adult language and mature content.
Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 seniors/students and $10 HAC members and may be purchased online at www.harrisartscenter.com or by calling the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.