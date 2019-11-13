Danny Lowrance, who currently serves as the District Instructional Coordinator of Math and Science, was recently chosen as the new assistant principal for Ashworth Middle School. Mr. Lowrance will replace Marilark Murray, who will retire at the end of the semester. Scott McClanahan, Ashworth Middle School Principal, stated, “Danny has been a champion of Ashworth Middle School for many years, and I look forward to what he will bring to our leadership team moving forward.”
A veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Lowrance brings with him a firm foundation in leadership and instructional practices. He holds both Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in middle grades education from the University of Georgia and Berry College, respectively.
Mr. Lowrance has served the Gordon County School District since 2002, when he began his career in education as a teacher at Ashworth Middle School. He has also held teaching positions at Belwood Elementary and Gordon Central High School. In 2008, he became an instructional coach at W. L. Swain Elementary and later at Belwood Elementary School, before moving into his district position in 2015.
Mr. Lowrance said of his new role at Ashworth Middle School: “I am very excited to once again be at Ashworth Middle School where I first started teaching 17 years ago, and I look forward to being a part of furthering the vision for AMS, where best is standard.”
Mr. Lowrance and his wife Jenni have two children. Their daughter, Lindsey, is a sophomore at Gordon Central High School, and their son Owen is in 8th grade at Ashworth.