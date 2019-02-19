Danish student speaks at Rotary

Gustav Dalsgaard, a participant in the Georgia Rotary Student Program, was the guest speaker at the latest Calhoun Rotary Club meeting, talking about his native Denmark and his path to Calhoun.
Dalsgaard, a native of Saeby, Denmark, was invited to speak by Calhoun Rotary Club Program Chair Justin Childress. He was accompanied by Bill Bowen, a past GRSP trustee.
Dalsgaard is among more than 40 high school students from other countries who were selected for the competitive Georgia Rotary Student Program. After being nominated by the local Rotary Club in his home area, he was selected and will spend one year attending Dalton State College, while residing in the Dalton area.
Dalsgaard explained that he is from Saeby, Denmark, a seaport town of 8,000 in the northeast corner of the country. He is the eldest child of three siblings; his father is a defense attorney and his mother is a primary school teacher.
He began his presentation with a video showing his hometown and his interesting narration included information about his community, school, traditions, culture and values of Denmark along with a discussion of its history and current type of government.
Calhoun Rotary was pleased to hear Dalsgaard proudly speak of his hometown and country which practice green energy. One primary example is that most of the residents commonly ride bicycles for individual transportation. This method serves well for physical exercise, and promotes a green lifestyle. He mentioned that their country utilizes wind power for energy. He is proud that his country is quite advanced in the promotion of green energy and respect for the environment.
Majority members of the Rotary praised Dalsgaard’s speech to be one of the best presentations. Also attending were guests of Jim Lay, Lesa Downey and Chris Pierce from North Georgia National Bank.
Rotary Club will hold its monthly Club Day on Thursday.