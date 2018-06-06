Daniel Blevins, RN, recognized with Extra Mile Award

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Daniel Blevins, RN, was recently awarded Gordon Hospital’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Blevins, an interventional radiology nurse, was nominated by Director of Imaging and Cardiology Services Raina Sanford with the following words: “Daniel is an awesome nurse that goes above and beyond on a daily basis to take care of our interventional radiology patients. He is a true patient advocate and will go to the ends of the earth to make sure the patient gets what they need and does it in a kind and loving manner. He consistently receives numerous compliments, and all his patients know him by name and ask for him when they return for additional procedures. No matter how busy the day is, he never lets it show to the patient, and every patient feels like they are his number one priority. On behalf of myself and my department, we feel that he is very deserving of this award for his tireless efforts to ensure patients are cared for and treated with compassion.”
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System.