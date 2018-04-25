Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED announces Jaime, Pelfrey as fifth couple to take the stage

Mohawk Presents Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED is back and this year, it will set fourteen high school students spinning across a brand-new stage as the wildly popular fundraiser-the single most successful one in Gordon County history-debuts at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center. Shows are scheduled for Friday, May 18 and Saturday, May 19 with 7pm curtain drops.
Tickets became available online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org on Sunday, April 1 and from United Way of Gordon County’s office at 109 South King Street beginning Monday, April 2 at a variety of prices. Admission for the Friday “Student Show” will be $10 and the Saturday tickets will be available for $25 and $40 each.
A planning committee has been working for months to put the show in order. That committee includes Andy Baxter with Andy Baxter Photography, Kristy Brown with Greater Community Bank, retired educator Michelle Frix-Ward, Ashley Goble with United Way of Gordon County, Dr. Amy Parker with Gordon County Schools and Vickie Spence, Executive Director of United Way of Gordon County.
The show will feature seven couples, all students enrolled at high schools located in Gordon County. The couples dancing are Brianna Towers and Brannon Spector, Haylea Graham and Drew Gravitt, Ivie Parker and Logan Parker, Katlyn Lester and Ned Abernathy, Kelly Rule and Porter Law, Lydia Jaime and Cole Pelfrey and Sarah Green with Ryan Morrell. Each member of the winning team will receive a $1,000.00 scholarship. Each member of the first runner-up team will receive $750.00; second runner-up members will receive $600 and all other dancers who complete the show will receive a $500.00 scholarship.
Lydia Jaime and Robert “Cole” Pelfrey will dance together as Team Five, both representing Calhoun High School. A freshman, Jaime is the daughter of A.J. and Holli Jaime and has a sister named Michaela. Pelfrey is the son of Robert and Chastity Pelfrey and has two half-siblings: Chandler and Jessica. He is a junior.
One of the youngest dancers, Jaime is just finishing her first year of high school, but she has been busy. She is a Calhoun High School majorette, is involved with gymnastics and is a FCCLA member. She has twirled for seven years under the coaching of her mentor and role model, Tracy Farriba. Jaime has been competing in baton competitions for five years and has won four titles. She has studied ballet for five years.
Jaime has received two gold, two silver and two bronze Presidential Volunteer Service Pins in recognition of her community service. She has given her time to a variety of organizations and agencies, including The Boys & Girls Club of Gordon County, Salvation Army, Prevent Child Abuse, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Calhoun Pregnancy Center, United Way of Gordon County, Ronald McDonald House and Latinos for Education & Justice Organization (LEJO).
A member of Oostanaula Baptist Church, Jaime has found a way to combine her faith and passion for twirling to reach other young people with her messages. Two years ago, she started a one-day baton twirling camp called “Twirling for Christ”, which she presents during the summer to students at the Boys & Girls Club.
Cole Pelfrey may not have the dancing skills of Justin Timberlake, but he is a dead ringer for the superstar and an extremely accomplished musician himself. A skilled guitarist and even more talented vocalist, he sings and plays every Sunday and Wednesday at his home church, Sugar Valley Baptist.
Pelfrey has twice drawn the attention of producers of “The Voice”—first in 2016 and then again last year—by receiving an offer to bypass the preliminary audition and go straight to the producers’ audition as well as a personal invitation from Blake Shelton to join his team--but wound up declining the offers because he would have missed a whole year of school.
An excellent student, Pelfrey maintains a perfect 4.0 grade point average and is Huddle Leader for the Fellowship of Christian athletes.
The mission of United Way of Gordon County is to accurately assess the needs of Gordon County and to mobilize available resources to meet these needs. Profits realized from Mohawk Present’s Calhoun’s Dancing with the Stars GETS SCHOOLED remain in Gordon County.