Downtown Calhoun’s GEM Theatre will play host to performances from the band Brother, White Water Junction, Faye Bentley and Jule Medders on Saturday, Dec. 21, as part of its seventh annual Dana Patterson Memorial Christmas Concert. The annual concert, set to begin at 7 p.m., first started seven years ago as a way of honoring the memory of Patterson, a 1989 graduate of Gordon Central who was tragically slain in a murder-for-hire scheme in July 2013.
Patterson was just 42-years-old at the time of her death. Her husband, John Mackay, a Fort Eustis staff sergeant, was charged for the crime, along with Nicole Houchin, with whom Mackay allegedly had an affair, and Nicole Houchin’s husband, Nace Houchin.
Trey and Andrew Bentley of Brother (formerly The Van Lears) attend Meadowdale Baptist Church, where Patterson was a longtime member, and were close friends with her prior to her death. They worked with the GEM to put together the concert in the early days after her passing because, they said, Patterson’s favorite holiday was Christmas and she would’ve loved to do something special for the children in Gordon County.
“It’s not about just coming to see us perform. It is really a display of love and support for Steven (Pearson, Dana’s father) and the rest of Dana’s family, who have given so much to this community,” Trey told The Calhoun Times a few years ago. “It’s not a night of worship by any means, but it feels like church. It’s a spiritual night of healing for everyone that attends.”
The healing does not stop at the door. Each year, the Bentley brothers donate all proceeds of the concert to a worthy cause. In the past, the show has raised more than 7,500 toys for community children, canned food for families in need, and, in recent years, raised funds to donate to the Cooper Brazell Foundation. Money donated to the foundation went toward medical expenses for Calhoun Primary School student Cooper Brazell, who was diagnosed with a rare form of Mitochondrial Disease at 21-months-old.
This year, the brothers have elected to donate funds directly to the GEM Theatre.
“Dana loved Christmas,” Andrew said. “This is a way to honor her memory and give the love of Christmas that she had.”
Tickets for the concert are $15 and can be purchased on the GEM Theatre website, at the box office or by calling 706-625-3132.