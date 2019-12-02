As part of their ongoing efforts to provide safe and reliable natural gas services for their customers and the communities the company serves, Dalton Utilities is conducting a phone survey to determine the level of the public's knowledge about natural gas safety.
Marti Bryson, marketing and public relations coordinator for Dalton Utilities, said they have customers in Gordon County that they hope will participate in the survey.
Over the next few weeks, natural gas customers and members of the public may receive a phone call asking them to participate in the survey. This survey consists of 11 short questions which will help Dalton Utilities adjust the level of public safety announcements, which will help the company craft better safety messages for the public.
The survey company will identify themselves as calling on behalf of Dalton Utilities and will only ask questions about natural gas safety.
Officials said they understand customers may be cautious because of so many telephone scams, but they want to assure call recipients that this is a legitimate survey authorized by Dalton Utilities.
For more information call Dalton Utilities at 706-278-1313 or
to learn more about Natural Gas Safety, visit the Dalton Utilities website at www.dutil.com/natural-gas-safety.