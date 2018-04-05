Dalton State partners with GNTC on Program Pathway

Dalton State is taking another step in making sure Northwest Georgia has a well-educated pool of professionals ready to fill a need in the community.
Students who have earned an associate of applied science in health information management technology from Georgia Northwestern Technical College can transfer seamlessly into Dalton State’s bachelor of science in health information management program thanks to an articulation agreement signed between the two schools Thursday.
“This articulation agreement creates a bridge for graduates from GNTC’s program to continue here at Dalton State,” said Dr. Gina Kertulis-Tartar, dean of the School of Health Professions. “GNTC has a strong health information management technology program. Students who graduate from their program are well-prepared, and the program is respected in the community. Now we can easily be the next step for those graduates.”
Lisa Hunt, an assistant professor of health information management at Dalton State, worked closely with Donna Estes, GNTC’s program director for health information management technology to develop this pathway.
The program at Dalton State is completed online so it is ideal for working professionals who want to further their career, said Deborah Gilbert, health information management program director at Dalton State.
“This four-year degree will provide students with the knowledge to work in hospitals, insurance companies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other reputable healthcare agencies,” Gilbert said. “This program fills a need in the area and beyond.”
Health information management professionals work with data management, information policy, information systems, and administrative and clinical workflow. The program is interdisciplinary, combining health sciences with technology and business.
“We’re very excited to have this articulation agreement with Dalton State,” said Pete McDonald, president of GNTC. “This gives our students a chance to progress in their education and ultimately help them advance their careers.”
The first bachelor degree candidates of the health information management program at Dalton State will walk across the stage this spring. They were first accepted into the program in the fall of 2016.