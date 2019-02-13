Dalton State nursing students return to Morning Pointe

Morning Pointe of Calhoun welcomed back the Dalton State Community College nursing program.
For the fifth year in a row, the nursing students will provide one-on-one care and organize group activities for the residents in Morning Pointe’s The Lantern memory care wing as part of their clinicals.
“We are so grateful for this partnership,” says Lisa Caldwell, the Life Enrichment Director at Morning Pointe of Calhoun. “It benefits the students’ clinical learning, and residents enjoy getting to know the students. Thank you to instructor Donna Bledsoe and her nursing students for partnering with us!”
Morning Pointe of Calhoun prides itself on its strong network of community partnerships. If you are interested in partnering with Morning Pointe of Calhoun, contact Community Relations Director Virginia Smith at calhoun-crd@morningpointe.com.