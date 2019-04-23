Over 30 years ago, Chris Johnson was working in the medical field and decided she didn’t want to continue in that career path. But she did know she wanted to keep helping people.
In 1989, Johnson founded Endless Opportunities, a federally-funded program based in Dalton that offers young adults work experience, mentoring, tutoring, GED classes and employment opportunities. Since then, it has served out-of-school youth between ages 16-24, providing them with aid they might need.
“This is one of the things I’ve really enjoyed doing,” Johnson said. “I am a firm believer that everybody needs a helping hand, especially our youth. I feel like we need to help them.”
One of Endless’ biggest programs is their work experience program, which allows participants to sample a particular occupation. Participants spend 300 hours working for partnering employers, which have in the past included doctors’ offices, city recreational departments, school systems and chiropractor offices.
Once the 300 hours is completed, the employer has the opportunity to offer the participant a full-time job, or the participant has the opportunity to try something new. Endless students may also join a short-term work program, exploring the avenues of welding, electronics and business administration.
But one thing that Endless does for all of their students is alter their services to fit the needs of each individual.
“Everybody is a little different and has different needs,” Johnson said. “We let everybody work at their own pace.”
And though Endless employees have seen participants transform after being involved with their programming and services, Johnson did say there have been some challenges along the way. Some obstacles Johnson and her staff have run into include transportation and childcare logistics.
“A lot of times we pick them up with our own vehicles,” Johnson said. “If they’re willing to come to class, we’ll help them.”
Johnson said Endless staff also helps their students with basic life skills, such as finding them places to live, helping them get proper clothing for job interviews, providing food for their families and offering educational assistance.
Serving Murray, Whitfield, Gordon and Catoosa counties, Endless aims to visit each area regularly, though they are based in Dalton. Today and Thursday, Endless will be spending time at Calhoun’s library, providing an overview of their services and gauging local interest in work experience and GED classes.
An organization funded by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission, Endless spends 93 percent of their budget on supplemental services and offers services included but not limited to case management, customized training, remediation, support services, recruitment, testing, occupational skills, leadership training and citizenship classes.
Today and Thursday, the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., will host the Endless Opportunities staff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they explain opportunities provided by the program. Eligible participants are young adults ages 18-24, who are not currently working or attending school.
For more information, call the library at 706-624-1456 or call Endless’ Dalton office at 706-275-0545.