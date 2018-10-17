A Dalton man who had to be taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle wreck last week has since been released from the hospital.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Randell Parsons, 57, of 111 Merlin Way, Dalton, was in the front passenger seat of a 2000 Buick LeSabre which collided with a 2007 Toyota Highlander on Oothcalooga Street near the entrance to the Dollar General shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. He was taken by helicopter to Erlanger Hospital, arriving at 7:30 p.m. He was not on the patient roster Monday, according to a hospital representative.
The LeSabre was being driven by Ginger Parsons, 44, of 111 Merlin Way, Dalton, traveling east on Oothcalooga Street in the inside lane. Rosia Randolph, 39, of 305 McConnell Road, Apt. 41, Calhoun, was driving the Highlander, exiting the Dollar General parking lot.
Randolph was attempting to make a left turn when she pulled out into the road in front of the LeSabre, causing the collision and damaging the fronts of both vehicles. She told police another vehicle was turning right into the store’s parking lot when she pulled out and she could not see the LeSabre.
Randolph was cited for failure to yield. She received treatment at Gordon Hospital and was released Thursday night.
There was a 42-year-old passenger in the Highlander, and a 9-year-old and 3-year-old were in the back seat of the LeSabre. They were not injured.