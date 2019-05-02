Anyone traveling through downtown Calhoun this week has likely noticed that a few railroad crossings are blocked off and CSX employees are hard at work on and surrounding tracks.
Groups of crossties were dropped off along the rail line over the past couple of weeks, and on Monday, CSX started working on repairing rail lines that cross through Gordon County, particularly those in Calhoun.
The company is conducting maintenance work on the rail line going through Calhoun, working with the city of Calhoun and Gordon County Public Works departments to close roads and keep the public safe, according to a CSX. They are replacing crossties and repaving asphalt where the tracks intersect with the road.
“They are working with Norfolk Southern Corporation and are providing the city government with daily reports on the different projects they’re working on,” Gordon County Public Works Director Steve Parris said.
According to a statement released by CSX, the repaving of each crossing takes three to five days depending on the weather and other unexpected disruptions. CSX will be repairing the crossties and repaving at railroad crossings along Oothcalooga Street, West Line Street, Fain Street, Mauldin Road, Henderson Bend Road, Craigstown Road and five private crossings.
“We appreciate the public’s patience while we complete this work,” the CSX statement said, “which is critical to ensuring the safety of motorists using these crossings and a safe, reliable freight rail network.”