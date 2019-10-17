Gordon County's varsity cross-country programs competed this past Tuesday at the Gordon County Cowbell Classic, which serves as the championship cross country race for all public schools within Gordon County. Calhoun High School secured victories in both races, with Felipe Barrios finishing at 17:55 and Brisa Lopez completing the course at a time of 22:38. Both Barrios and Lopez placed first overall in their respective races to help lead their teams to the overall county title.
In the boys' race, Barrios was not the only strong runner for the Jackets, as Mario Marroquin, Angel Santiago, and Ricardo Meija turned in good results. In addition, the freshman trio of Alexis Villalobos, Christian Delgado, and Enders Cinto sealed the deal with their performance.
For the Lady Jackets, senior leader Ashley Hartness finished less than a second after Lopez in second place and sophomore Anna Gibson placed third. Ibby Peyton continued her streak of strong races, locking up fifth place, while Angie Jimenez, Jasmine Rodriguez, and freshman Linda Perez all contributed to the girls win.
At the Cowbell Classic, a ceremony was conducted for all seniors from Calhoun, Gordon Central, and Sonoraville High Schools.
Up Next
The Jackets will host the 6-AAA Region Championship next Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Resaca at 3:30 p.m.