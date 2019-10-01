Calhoun High School’s boys and girls cross-country teams earned team titles in all varsity and JV races at the Adairsville Invitational on Thursday for the second consecutive year.
In the varsity girls race, the Lady Swarm dominated the race, led by a first place overall finish by senior Brisa Lopez. Ashley Hartness, Ibby Peyton, and Anna Gibson took third, fourth and fifth overall, respectively, earning medals in the stellar performance. Angie Jimenez completed the course inside the top 10. First-time varsity runners Katrina Dong and Linda Perez rounded out the remainder of the Lady Jackets.
In the boys’ race, the Yellow Jackets won a tough battle against local opponents, but pulled away during the last mile for a victory. Junior Felipe Barrios won his second race in two days, making a strong statement after earning AAA runner of the week several weeks ago. Cristian Delgado, Alexis Villalobos, Mario Marroquin, and Tylor Reyes all ran strong and scored for the Jackets. Ricardo Meija and Jason Vicente’s last-minute effort in the final mile helped Calhoun separate itself from the pack.
Erika Guzman won the girls’ JV race, with freshmen Ally Tallent and Lisbeth Gutierrez finishing second and third, respectively, to take home medals. In the JV boys’ race, freshman Enders Cinto earned a second-place medal. Isaac Thacker placed third and freshman Nathan Soto fifth, running strong and receiving medals.
The race featured eight teams from northwest Georgia and six from Region 6-AAA.
All stats and photograph courtesy of Calhoun cross-country head coach Justin Lindsey.