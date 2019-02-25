CREATION Health seminars upcoming

AdventHealth Gordon will be holding seminars on the CREATION Health method this spring. / AdventHealth Gordon

AdventHealth Gordon will host a series of CREATION Health Spring Seminars on Monday evenings from 5:30-7:30 pm beginning March 18 and running through April 29.

This free seminar series will feature a different doctor each week, and attendees will be educated on ways to live a happier and healthier life. Classes include a free dinner and will be held in Conference Room E (enter through AdventHealth Gordon’s East Entrance).

The seminars will focus on living life to the fullest. Attendees will learn about the eight principles of CREATION Health: choice, rest, environment, activity, trust, interpersonal relationships, outlook and nutrition. When practiced, these principles can lead to a healthier lifestyle. Some benefits of living a CREATION Healthy lifestyle include:

•              Looking and feeling younger

•              Preventing or reversing certain diseases

•              Decreasing the need for pharmaceutical drugs and surgery

•              Enjoying a balanced life

•              Strengthening relationships

•              Experiencing a renewed sense of inner peace and calm

To register for this free life-changing seminar, call 706-602-7800 extension 3166. For additional information about CREATION Health, visit www.creationhealth.com.