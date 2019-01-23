Thanks to financial opportunities from the city of Calhoun, private business owners are realizing dreams and simultaneously providing jobs within the community. The city’s Revolving Loan Program, the local distribution vehicle for state Community Development Block Grant monies, has made growth, and sometimes survival, possible for a number of small businesses over the past 36 years.
The loan program began in Calhoun in 1983 with a $300,000 grant made up of state and federal funds. According to Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley, the money is specifically for job creation with low to moderate income positions as the goal.
The first loan, he says, went to Carriage Carpet of Calhoun. The loans carried a 5-percent interest rate then. The program has grown over the years, and Worley says current assets total around $2.5 million, including cash on hand and money currently loaned out.
A low interest rate
One of the most attractive features these loans offer is a lower-than-average interest rate. The city’s current rate for the portion of funds it loans is a fixed 2 percent.
“It’s a good bit lower than some of your traditional rates these days,” Worley says.
Guidelines from the DCA do not allow the city to be the sole lender, so the city typically partners with local banks, which usually provide about 50 percent of the funds, he says. The revolving loan committee is made up of local bankers and business owners who volunteer their time. Prevailing interest rates apply to the portions of the loans traditional banks finance, Worley says.
The program has worked out well for small business owners in a variety of areas.
“It's not really industry specific,” Worley says. “It's just basically for local companies.”
Businesses that have benefitted include carpet producers, retail establishments, restaurants, daycare facilities, a technology company and a plant nursery.
The typical loan maturation is five to 10 years, according to Worley, but the state recently approved 15-year loans in cases where collateral typically holds its value or appreciates. This means loans for things like equipment probably wouldn't qualify for the longer timeframe, but applications for real property and buildings might.
Since the program is designed for job creation, there are stipulations for borrowing that support that goal. Companies can borrow $20,000 for each job created or kept.
“The amount of money you borrow has to be tied to the amount of jobs you're creating or retaining,” Worley says.
The total number of jobs created since the program’s inception comes to 766, he says.
So far local businesses have consistently made good on their promises to repay the funds the city has loaned them.
“I'm also proud to say we've never had a default on any of these loans since 1983,” Worley says.
For more information on qualifying or applying for Revolving Loan Program money, call Worley at City Hall at 706-629-0151.