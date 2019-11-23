Crane Eater Community Church will host its annual Amazing G(race) 5K/10K on Saturday, Nov. 30. The race will kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the church, located at 3168 Red Bud Road N.E. in Calhoun.
Registration for the run, which will be held rain or shine, is open until race day at active.com. Search “Amazing Grace 5K” to sign up. The cost to participate in the 5K is $25 for adults and $15 for students. For the 10K, prices increase to $35 for adults and $25 for students.
Billed as “great for setting personal records” due to the flat nature of the trail, the 5K race will start in the church parking lot and go down Pine Chapel Road to the intersection of Moss Road. A water station will be set up there. Participants will then turn around and finish the race back at the church.
The 10K run is set to be more of a challenge, with runners leaving the church parking lot, traveling down Pine Chapel Road and continuing until the end of Moss Road. Then, runners will turn around and finish the run in the church parking lot. Water stations will be located at the intersection of Pine Chapel Road and the turn around spot.
Music and activities will be set up for children along to enjoy, and seasonal vendors will be on site.