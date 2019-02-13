CPR class coming to AdventHealth Gordon

AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a CPR education class on Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Conference Room E.
Those planning on attending should enter through AdventHealth Gordon’s East Entrance. The class is $7 per person.
Led by an American Heart Association Basic Life Support instructor, attendees will learn CPR for adults, children and infants. They will also learn how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED) and what steps to take if they see that someone is choking.
For more information or to RSVP, call 706-602-7800 ext. 2310.