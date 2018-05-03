Calhoun Police Chief Garry Moss says that the CPD has recently received numerous complaints pertaining to internet and phone scams.
While there are different variations of the scams, most revolve around money orders, checks or prepaid cards being sent to the perpetrator(s) of the scam.
In the latest versions of these scams, con artists state they are calling on behalf of the Calhoun Police Department and have several major issues with the person receiving the call. The caller further states the issues in question can be rectified by payment over the phone or by other forms of payment sent to the caller. The victim of this scam is then threaten with arrest if payment is not received.
“There are so many variances of these scams, it is imperative that everyone remain diligent in their efforts to protect their personal and financial information,” said Chief Moss.
The City of Calhoun Police Department or The City of Calhoun Court Services will never contact individuals by phone requesting payment of fines.
Anyone with questions or concerns about online or phone scams are urged to contact their local jurisdictional law enforcement agency.