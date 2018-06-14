CPD updates Rotary on current opioid crisis

On Thursday, June 7, 2018, Calhoun Police Department Detective Jody Faulkner, accompanied by Commander Don Colburn, addressed the Calhoun Rotary Club about the current opioid crisis and how it is affecting our area.
Will Ostuw, program chair and Calhoun pharmacist introduced the guest speakers and also made opening remarks stressing the dangers of misuse of prescription medications. Det. Faulkner followed up with a Power Point presentation which went in-depth about drugs on the street, and especially the dangers of drugs like opioids that become even more potent when mixed with drugs like fentanyl.
CPD has taken active steps to help with the proper disposal of medications that are outdated or no longer taken. In cooperation with Calhoun’s CVS Pharmacy, there is a safe drug collection unit located in the lobby of the Calhoun Police Department. This unit is open 24/7 and anyone can dispose of unwanted medications there, no questions asked.
Visiting the Rotary meeting was Lesa Downey, Rotarian from Ringgold. Downey works for North Georgia Bank in Calhoun.
Pictured left to right: Will Ostuw; Det. Jody Faulkner; Dianne Kirby; Lesa Downey; Commander Don Colburn.