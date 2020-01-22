Recently suspended Calhoun City Administrator Eddie Peterson registered a .224 on an alcohol breath test, according to the Calhoun Police Department report regarding Peterson's recent DUI arrest. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.
The Calhoun City Council voted unanimously during a special called meeting Tuesday to suspend Peterson for 30 days without pay and to make Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley the acting city administrator during the suspension.
According to Gordon County jail reports: Franklin Eddie Peterson, 69, of 266 Mt. Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 18, at about 4:30 p.m.
According to the CPD report, Peterson backed his truck into another vehicle in the parking lot of the Heritage Hills Apartments where he lives. He told the officers that the space is typically empty.
Officers could smell alcohol on Peterson's breath and he told them he had consumed three beers about 3-4 hours prior.
Reports state Peterson performed poorly on several field sobriety tests, including a one-leg-stand test that had to be stopped.
"Mr. Peterson could not comprehend instructions and began taking steps and lost his balance, so testing had to be stopped for his safety," according to the report.
Peterson was then asked to give a voluntary breath sample, during which he registered a level of .224, nearly three times the legal limit. He was then arrested.