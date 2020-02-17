A man who appeared to have passed out behind the steering wheel of his vehicle in the Wendy's parking lot Friday night was arrested after police found cocaine, pills and a gun, according to Calhoun Police Department records.
Police were called to the restaurant at about 10:20 p.m. Friday in response to reports of a man unconscious and possibly not breathing inside a Mitsubishi Eclipse. Officers were able to wake the individual, but their interaction with him resulted in multiple charges.
According to Gordon County jail records, James Cameron Harbison, 31, of 176 Debbie Drive, Adel, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of arms by a convicted felon, DUI, driving without a valid license and drugs to be kept in the original container.
Reports indicate that Harbison appeared to be in a daze, with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. He also told police he had taken "benzos" while driving and that he did not own the car but was driving it to Chattanooga, Tennessee, from Valdosta.
Dispatch then told officers that Harbison did not have a valid license, and he told officers that he was a convicted felon and on probation for possession of cocaine. When Harbison refused to consent to a search of the vehicle a K-9 unit was called to perform a "free air sniff" around the vehicle, with the dog alerting to the presence of drugs.
Officers then found several clear baggies ripped open and containing suspected methamphetamine residue. In the trunk of the car inside a safe officers found a Norinco Model 213 handgun, along with two unidentified pills and Harbison's birth certificate and check book.
As Harbinson was being arrested he told police that he had a sock with two and a half Xanax pills and a small baggie of cocaine in his pocket. The cocaine was weight at about one gram.
Harbison was arrested and the drugs and gun were entered into evidence.