The Calhoun Police Department and Chief Garry Moss will be presenting a public service course of training on Firearms Familiarization and Safety, located at 1949 US Highway 41 South, Police Department C.I.D. building training room. The class is scheduled for Saturday,June 16, 2018 (First-Timers Only).
The course of instruction will include handgun familiarization and safety. It is designed for those who are not familiar with the operation of personal handguns. It is not designed for experienced shooters. The course consists of approximately one and one half hour to two hours of classroom instruction and two hours of range activity (live fire). You must successfully complete this year’s classroom instruction prior to going to the range for the live fire exercise.
Attendees are required to provide a safe, functioning handgun, magazines (if needed) and fifty rounds of ammunition. The Police Department will provide hearing and eye protection. Class will begin promptly at 9 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. The live-fire portion of the course will be conducted at the Calhoun Police Department’s outdoor range and will not be conducted in inclement weather.
Anyone interested in taking the course must register by contacting the Calhoun Police Department Training Officer, Sergeant Petty at 706-602-5772. Cutoff for the registration is June 11. You must be 21 years old or older to take the course. You must also sign a liability waiver prior to taking the course. Further instructions will be given at registration. There is no charge for this class. Class size is limited to 20 participants, so register as soon as possible.