A motorcyclist who was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after being involved in a wreck was released on Friday, according to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Justin Halliday, who was involved in a wreck on U.S. 41 on Thursday afternoon and was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital, was released Friday night, according to Pyle. Following the wreck, medics found Halliday to be in better condition than originally believed at the scene of the collision.
Halliday was experiencing swelling and minor pain from the wreck, and did suffer from a broken tibia, Pyle said.
On Thursday around 2:30 p.m., James Pratt Jr., of Chatsworth, was driving southbound on U.S. 41 and attempted to make a U-turn in the road, crossing in front of Halliday, who was riding his motorcycle. Pratt was in the right lane and attempted to cross over the left southbound lane to turn around, causing a collision.
Pratt was cited for an expired tag, improper U-turn, no insurance and obstructed view.
New York woman charged with identity theft
A woman from New York tried to make a large purchase in Walmart with a reportedly stolen form of identification and credit card, police say.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Kisha Massey, of 2931 Fredrick Douglas Blvd., Apt. 7A, New York, New York, was arrested and charged with forgery to the first degree, forgery to the second degree, giving false name and date of birth, forgery of a financial transaction card, theft by deception and identity theft.
On April 17 around 5 p.m., Calhoun police arrived at Walmart after receiving a report of fraud. An officer spoke to an employee who said Massey was trying to buy two phones (with each worth $1,299) and had given a New Jersey driver’s license. The officer looked at the license, and noticed the hologram was a sticker that peeled off and the picture was clearly also placed on top of the license.
After running the license through dispatch, as well as the name and date of birth, no files were found.
Massey was approached by the officer and asked for her real name and date of birth, to which she responded with the name and date on the license. When observing the license again, the officer noticed the sequence of numbers on Massey’s license didn’t match the way New Jersey produced licenses and placed her under arrest.
A Bank of America MasterCard was found in her back pocket with the false name Massey had provided. In her purse, a New York license was found with Massey’s name and a picture matching her description. Massey then said the New York license was hers.
Massey was taken to the Gordon County Jail and has since been released on bond.