According to Calhoun Police Chief Garry Moss, arrests of a mother and father of a newborn were made yesterday in connection with child abuse.
The abuse was reported in May 2018 when the aunt of the newborn's mother reported suspected child abuse. The newborn's babysitter had sent photos to the aunt of both new and old bruising on the then 46-day-old baby.
After initial investigation, police have arrested and charged 27-year-old Austin Lee Nadolski and 26-year-old Lea Leonie Mabala, both of Calhoun and the parents of the infant, in connection with the child abuse.
Nadolski faces nine counts of felony aggravated battery (FVA) and one count of felony cruelty to children (FVA).
Mabala faces nine counts of felony aggravated battery (FVA) and one count cruelty to children (FVA).
"In order to preserve the integrity of this ongoing investigation, we are only releasing these limited details," said Interim Chief Tony Pyle.
Both Nadolski and Mabala sit in Gordon County Jail at press time; Nadolski's bond was set at $20,000 and Mabala's bond was set at $5000.