Calhoun police have made an arrest from a May shooting.
As previously reported, the CPD received a 911 hang-up call around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 18. Two officers responded to the Sugar Valley area of Camelot Circle, where the call originated from. The officers were then notified that a gunshot victim was at Gordon Hospital and stated that the shooting incident took place on Camelot Circle. The officers arrived at the hospital and spoke with Alanna Talley, the girlfriend of the victim, James Crocker. She told officers that she and Crocker were walking in the Camelot area and had called an unidentified friend to pick them up. When the friend arrived, the pair got into the friend’s Black Infinity, and the friend told them not to move, pulling a gun on them. Talley told authorities the friend fired two shots, striking Cocker in the arm and the leg. The pair jumped out of the vehicle and was rushed to Gordon Hospital. Crocker’s injuries were not life-threatening.
After a thorough investigation, charges were filed against 30-year-old Jeffrey Allan Costillo, of Blaine, Minn. On Monday, June 11, Costillo was taken into custody by U.S. Marshall’s in Minnesota for the offenses of Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery.