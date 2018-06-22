Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.