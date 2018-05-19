Investigators with the Calhoun Police Department continue to investigate a Friday morning shooting that left one injured.
According to the official accident report, the CPD received the call around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 18, two officers responded to the Sugar Valley area of Camelot Circle in reference to a 911 hang-up call. The officers were then notified that a gunshot victim was at Gordon Hospital and stated that the shooting incident took place on Camelot Circle.
The officers arrived at the hospital and spoke with the unidentified girlfriend of the victim, James Crocker. She told officers that she and Crocker were walking in the Camelot area and had called an unidentified friend to pick them up. When the friend arrived, the pair got into the friend's Black Infinity, and the friend told them not to move, pulling a gun on them. The girlfriend told authorities the friend fired two shots, striking Cocker in the arm and the leg. The pair jumped out of the vehicle and was rushed to Gordon Hospital. Crocker's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Authorities say Crocker was unable to give his account due being in shock over what happened. CPD continues the investigation this weekend.