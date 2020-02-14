At least $1,900 and possibility as much as $3,000 was taken during an armed robbery at the Dollar General on Oothcalooga Street this week, according to a Calhoun Police Department report.
Reports two say men who had just closed the store late Thursday night were approached by a black man with a silver semi-automatic handgun in the parking lot of the store. The man first demanded the money they had in their wallets and then forced the two men back inside the store, where he had them disable the alarm.
The man then demanded they open the safe, which the victims told the suspect was on a timer and could not be opened for nine minutes. He made them lie on the floor until the safe could be opened, then the safe was emptied into Dollar General bags. He then put the two men in a back room and took their cell phones and the store phone.
The victims waited until they felt it was safe and then exited to find a phone and all police.
A regional manager for Dollar General told police that other Dollar Generals had been robbed in the same way recently in the Rome area, and surveillance video shows the suspect appeared to be wearing the same hoodie and shoes. The manager told police at least $1,952 was taken during the robbery, but the amount could be higher once they verify their records.