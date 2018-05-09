Calhoun police are looking for suspects of an attempted break-in of a local ATM. These are the same suspects being sought throughout Northwest Georgia and southern Tennessee in connection to similar incidents.
According to the Calhoun Police Department, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 6, an officer was dispatched to North Georgia National Bank on Red Bud Road in reference to an ATM alarm. Upon arrival, the office noticed a white van sitting at the ATM. When the officer attempted to pull into the parking lot, the "headlights of the van came on" and the van exited the parking lot, almost striking the officers patrol car. Damage to the ATM was observed by the officer, who called in backup.
The van traveled east on Red Bud Road at a high rate of speed. Additional officers arrived and chased the van, attempting to stop it, but the van continued to I-75 where it entered the south bound ramp, made a quick U-Turn and headed north on the south bound ramp, almost striking a police cruiser on the driver's side.
The van traveled back onto Red Bud Road traveling west, then appeared to turned left onto Curtis Parkway. Officers at that point lost track of the van and traveled back to North Georgia National Bank. Gordon 911 advised a call came in that the van the police were chasing came from behind the building of Rite Aid on Red Bud Road with its lights off after the police continued on Curtis Parkway. The caller advised that the van then entered I-75 south bound. Officers tried to locate the van on I-75 but the van had left the area.
Once back at the bank, officers made contact with a key holder for the bank, who estimated $10,000 of damage was done to the ATM. No money appeared to be taken from the ATM. A black face mask was found at the scene.
A van that matches the description of the van used in the NGNB incident has been involved in similar ATM incidents in Hamilton County, Tenn.; Ringgold and Whitfield County, Ga. According to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, the suspects allegedly rammed the van into a storefront ATM in Ringgold.
The van, pictured, has Tennessee tag number 347 H104. Anyone with information on the location of the van or who knows anything about the incident is asked to call the Calhoun Police Department at 706-629-1234.