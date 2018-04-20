CPD arrests two on various meth charges

On Wednesday, April 18, 2018, Calhoun Police Special Operations, along with Safe Street Task Force, executed two search warrants; one at 257 Henderson Bend Road and one at 61 Echota 1st Street, both inside the City of Calhoun.
During the search at 257 Henderson Bend Rd., officers located 3.2 pounds of methamphetamine, a small quantity of marijuana, three firearms, drug paraphernalia and $2,222 in cash.
Arrested at the scene were Juan Carlos Perez-Velasquez and Joceline Jiminez; both were charged with Trafficking in Meth, Possession of Mess; three counts of Possession of Firearms During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Less Than an Ounce of Marijuana; two counts of Possession of Pistols Under the Age of 21 and one count of Possession of Drug Related Objects.
Both are in the Gordon County Jail awaiting bond proceedings.