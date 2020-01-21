Calhoun Police Department officers arrested three people over the weekend in three separate incidents on methamphetamine and other drug charges.
The most recent of the three arrests happened late Sunday night after a traffic stop.
According to CPD and Gordon County Jail reports: Casey Victoria Siniard, 18, of 302 E. 20th St. S.W., Rome, was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule III drug, drugs not in original container, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, brake light requirement, tag light violation and windshield regulations.
An officer stopped the Toyota Corolla driven by Siniard a couple hours before midnight Sunday in the area of Red Bud Road and Interstate 75 after noticing the car had a brake light out, no tag light, and a broken windshield. Siniard told police she did not have a drivers license and she was driving so her passenger could eat.
After smelling marijuana from inside the vehicle, the officer told Siniard he would be searching the car for illegal items and she admitted to having Xanax in her wallet. Inside the wallet, the officer found a clear baggie with suspected marijuana and two blue pills believed to be Alprazolam.
Dispatch then notified the officer than Siniard's license had been suspended. She was arrested and the drugs entered into evidence.
Earlier Sunday, at about 5 a.m., a Calhoun Police Officer was dispatched to the Circle K at 943 E. Highway 53 in reference to a van that had been parked at the gas pumps for several hours.
Upon arriving officers found a man with several guns, methamphetamine and pills, according to reports.
John Michael Jenkins, 28, of 187 Union Grove Church Road, Calhoun, is facing charges of loitering or prowling, possession of concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a scheduled IV controlled substance and pills not in the original container.
According to the report, officers found Jenkins had a Springfield Amory XDS 3.3 45 ACTP handgun in his waistband, as well as an "AR-style" Omni Hybrid 300 and a Springfield Amory XD Sub compact 45 ACP inside the van.
When speaking with officers spoke with Jenkins after searching the vehicle, he became evasive and began to cry. He then admitted to having suspected methamphetamine, six pills believed to be Clonazepam inside a cigarette box in his pocket.
Jenkins was arrested and the drugs and guns were entered into evidence.
Just after midnight Saturday morning, a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest after police found methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
According to reports, Tracy Labronze Pettway, 32, of 1706 Hickory Grove Road, Calhoun, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, failure to maintain lane, and a window tint violation.
An officer pulled over the Hyundai Sonata driven by Pettway in the area of Red Bud Road and Interstate 75 noticing the window tint appeared to be too dark. The officer also observed the car crossing the white line on the side of the road as he followed it.
After pulling the car over, the window tint tested at 22 percent. The officer then asked if he could search the vehicle after Pettway admitted to having been arrested on drug charges in the past. Pettway declined, so the officer asked him to step out so he could write a warning for the tint.
As Pettway got out of the vehicle, the officer noticed a plastic baggie in car door, and Pettway admitted it contained "dope." Pettway then gave the officer a black sock that contained a glass smoking device.
Pettway told the officer he had meth and marijuana inside the vehicle. He was arrested and the drugs and smoking device were entered into evidence.