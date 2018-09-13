CPD arrests Alabama man on child assault

Calhoun Police have charged 18-year-old Cody Gibson of Fort Payne, Ala. in connection with an assault that resulted in the hospitalization of his one-year-old daughter.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, officers from the Calhoun Police Department responded to Hi-Tech Fuel in reference to a 12-month-old infant that had sustained an injuries to her leg.
Shortly after officers arrived, they were told the child had been transported to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton for treatment. Officers met with Cody Gibson, who identified himself as the child’s adoptive father. Gibson stated that he may have slammed the child in her car seat a bit too hard and caused the injury.
“At this stage in the investigation, the evidence points to intentional excessive force inflicted on the child by Gibson as the cause of the injury,” said Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle.
Gibson faces charges of three counts of Felony Cruelty to Children (FVA) and one count Felony Aggravated Battery (FVA).