Courtney Carroll recognized with Shining Star Award

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Courtney Carroll was recently awarded Gordon Hospital’s Shining Star Award, an accolade given by the radiology department.
The Shining Star Award is given to the radiology employee who has received the most compliments from their coworkers throughout the year for being a team player and doing acts of kindness for their fellow teammates.
“Courtney goes above and beyond to help her teammates,” said Raina Sanford, director of radiology. “Her thoughtfulness and willingness to help others is why she is very deserving of this award.”
Carroll began working at Gordon Hospital as a student in 2000 and now works as a CT technologist in the cardiology cath lab. She is also a recent recipient of the SonShine Award, an award that honors the hard work and dedication of Gordon Hospital employees.
“I am grateful and humbled to be given this award,” said Courtney. “I enjoy my relationships with my patients, and at times, it does not seem like work. Our team works very well together. While I do not react well to the spotlight, I am so thankful for this award. I could not be where I am without my team.”
Outside of work, Carroll enjoys spending time with her husband, David, and her children, John and Mary Jane. She also loves to hike, laugh, do yoga, kayak, travel, and make memories with family and friends.
